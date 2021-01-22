Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ: KC):

1/19/2021 – Kingsoft Cloud was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

1/13/2021 – Kingsoft Cloud was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

1/11/2021 – Kingsoft Cloud was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

1/6/2021 – Kingsoft Cloud was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

1/5/2021 – Kingsoft Cloud is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Kingsoft Cloud was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

KC traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. 95,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $193,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

