Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HeadHunter Group (HHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR):

1/19/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

1/15/2021 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

1/14/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.30 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

11/23/2020 – HeadHunter Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Get HeadHunter Group PLC alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 792,450 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 407,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.