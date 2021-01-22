Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (CA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA: CA) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – Carrefour SA (CA.PA) was given a new €14.90 ($17.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Carrefour SA (CA.PA) was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Carrefour SA (CA.PA) was given a new €14.90 ($17.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Carrefour SA (CA.PA) was given a new €17.40 ($20.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Carrefour SA (CA.PA) was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA CA traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €15.08 ($17.74). The company had a trading volume of 3,628,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.91. Carrefour SA has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

