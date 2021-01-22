RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $194.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to benefit from growth opportunities in the space and defense businesses, and solid backlog, which was $403 million exiting second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, recovery of demand at the industrial business is likely to be beneficial for the company. Going forward, its shareholder friendly policies will work in its favour too. Moreover, the company’s robust liquidity position adds to its strength. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company remains wary of the impact of pandemic on its operational performance in the quarters ahead. Notably, revenues for the fiscal third quarter are expected to be $140-$145 million, suggesting a decline from $177 million generated a year ago. Going forward, its commercial aerospace is likely to face headwinds from reduced air travel.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $184.67 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 584,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

