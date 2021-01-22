Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $78,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 109,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

