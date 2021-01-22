Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS (NYSE:STE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day moving average of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8,773.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

