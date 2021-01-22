Raymond James Raises Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $74.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE ZYME opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.