Raymond James Boosts American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Price Target to $31.00

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

AMNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

AMNB opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in American National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

