Raymond James Analysts Give Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) a C$180.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Desjardins raised Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$192.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$174.67.

Get Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) alerts:

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock opened at C$144.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$149.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$143.59. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.