RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €484.50 ($570.00).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAA. Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA RAA traded up €36.00 ($42.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €826.00 ($971.76). 29,495 shares of the stock were exchanged. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €735.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €642.73.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.