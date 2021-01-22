Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.05

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 17081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.