Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.