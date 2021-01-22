Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) (LON:RQIH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) (LON:RQIH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 251 ($3.28) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th.

RQIH opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.41) on Wednesday. Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 187.80 ($2.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £413.80 million and a PE ratio of 51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a quick ratio of 642.09 and a current ratio of 642.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.02.

In other Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) news, insider Ken Randall sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £11,375,000 ($14,861,510.32). Also, insider Alan Quilter sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30), for a total value of £704,000 ($919,780.51). In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,277,900,000.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

