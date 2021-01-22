Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.28

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $17.09. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 3,547 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 132.01 and a quick ratio of 132.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 85.66%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a yield of 114.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

