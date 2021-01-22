Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

