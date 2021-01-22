RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RADA. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.11 million, a P/E ratio of 172.33 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

