QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

