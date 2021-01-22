Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Questor Technology from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Questor Technology stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

