Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s stock price rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 8,360,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,873,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Qudian by 83.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

