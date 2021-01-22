QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Volume Tops $6.21 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $39.88 million and $6.21 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00068305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00580242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.24 or 0.04237903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016439 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QKC is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

