Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 6.2% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $20.32 million and $145,887.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00024741 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00120420 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001484 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008822 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,103,456 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

