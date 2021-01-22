Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30.

On Tuesday, December 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $93,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $141,575.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $98,780.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08.

On Thursday, October 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

