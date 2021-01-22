Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $2.01. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 2,984,515 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a report on Thursday.

Get Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £32.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.