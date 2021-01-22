Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) were up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 432,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 154,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

About Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

