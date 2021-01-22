QChi Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $5,041.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00567707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.50 or 0.04232584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016404 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

