Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Boosted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

NYSE:SHW opened at $736.35 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.52.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

