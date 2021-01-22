Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Triterras, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Triterras in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Triterras in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72. Triterras has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Triterras at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

