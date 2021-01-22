Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $579.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.16 and a 200-day moving average of $503.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

