Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.53 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 238,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $177,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 407,547 shares of company stock worth $9,584,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

