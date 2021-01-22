Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.83

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.83 and last traded at $133.93, with a volume of 3104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson increased their price target on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,508,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,337. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 115.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after buying an additional 324,530 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 216.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143,499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,757 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

