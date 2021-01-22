Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post $106.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.94 million and the lowest is $105.83 million. Q2 reported sales of $86.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $403.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,337 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 324,530 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 146,889 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Q2 by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. The company had a trading volume of 408,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $139.81.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

