Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

