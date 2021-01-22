Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
