Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of HWC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

