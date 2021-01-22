Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Increased by Analyst

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Flowserve by 267.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

