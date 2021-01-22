Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.