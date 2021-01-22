Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,072,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

