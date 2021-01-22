Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on C. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

C opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after buying an additional 975,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.