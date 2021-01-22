Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $579.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $515.16 and its 200 day moving average is $503.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

