Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

PEG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,336. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

