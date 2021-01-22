Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

