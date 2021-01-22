Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.26

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 119175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

