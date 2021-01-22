ProVise Management Group LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Plains GP by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after buying an additional 5,219,029 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,955,000 after buying an additional 194,689 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,330,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 1,311,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 891,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

