Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

