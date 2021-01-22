Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Trading Down 5.8%

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The stock has a market cap of $900.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

About Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

