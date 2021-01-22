Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report $9.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $9.30 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $10.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $37.30 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PROV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. 337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $129.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.