ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Shares Up 6.5%

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.56. 320,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 246,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

