ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.08

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and traded as high as $41.41. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 2,834,522 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period.

