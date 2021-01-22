ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 3,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares Short MidCap400 by 19.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MidCap400 in the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MidCap400 in the third quarter valued at $5,632,000.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

