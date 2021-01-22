ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Equities research analysts at Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 126.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

