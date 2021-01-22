Project Pai Market Capitalization Achieves $12.24 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $12.24 million and $269,087.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00100100 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,725,090,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,397,515 tokens. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.